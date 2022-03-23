Seed Co donates over 400 blankets to Copota

Seed Co public relations and corporate communications manager Ms Marjorie Mutemererwa (right) poses for a picture with Margaretha Hugo School for the Blind (Capota) head Mr Tapiwa Madamombe and deputy head Ms Prisca Mutazu (in red suit) after the company donated blankets to the institution in Masvingo last week ahead of the winter season

Faith Duri in Masvingo

Copota School of the Blind in Zimuto Communal Lands in Masvingo continues to benefit from its strengthening relationship with the country’s top hybrid maize seed producer, Seed Co, that has donated over 460 blankets for visually and physically impaired students at the institution.

The institution recently got a shot in the arm from Seed Co which handed over blankets that are almost double Copota’s current enrolment.

This donation comes as Copota has been struggling to make ends meet, with authorities at the institution bemoaning donor fatigue for the a slow down in donations which are vital for its day-to-day running.

Copota schools comprises a primary and secondary school for the visually impaired and others with physical limitations and also runs a workshop where such people are taught skills in handicraft.

The Reformed Church in Zimbabwe-run institution’s relationship with Seed Co has been strengthening over the past five years.

Seed Co has been making donations to Copota under its corporate social responsibility programme.

The latest donation of blankets comes as the winter season is fast approaching and is the time when blankets will be handy to provide warmth.

Seed Co’s public relations and corporate communications manager, Ms Marjorie Mutemererwa, handed over 466 blankets to Copota donated by the firm, meaning each student is assured of getting at least a blanket.

Speaking during the handover of the blankets at the institution, Ms Mutemererwa rallied other corporates to lend a hand to the needy.

“As Seed Co, we are greatly honoured to be making donations of 466 blankets here at Capota as we are nearly approaching winter season,” she said.

“We hope this will help students in keeping themselves warm in their dormitories.”

In response to the gesture by Seed Co, Copota Secondary School head girl, Abigal Chakavanda, paid tribute to the company for the assistance which she said would lift the morale of students at the institution, helping them to concentrate on their studies.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank Seed Co for remembering us by giving us blankets as we are approaching the winter season,” she said. “This place is known for its coldness because our school is near a dam.

“Some students here always develop frost bites during winter season to the extend that they first deep their hands in warm water for them to be able to write well in class.

“What you did to us is greatly appreciated as some of the students were just dumped here by their parents or guardians with nothing.”

Seed Co’s relationship with Capota started about four years ago when the firm donated five tonnes of mealie meal to assuage food shortages.

Copota has traditionally relied on donors for its day-to-day running but over the past few years the number of benefactors has dipped leaving the institutions in want in most areas including raw materials such as rattan cane which is used at Copota workshops by those majoring in handicraft.

Copota is one of the country’s early and biggest institutions that look after vulnerable students who are visually impaired.