Seed Co, Boost Fellowship team up for challenge

Michael Tome Business Reporter

Boost Fellowship, an affiliate to Enactus, has partnered Seed Co to sponsor Boost Innovation Challenge, an initiative meant to develop technological and inventive ideas that create value for farmers’ livelihoods in the country.

The challenge is open to all university and agricultural college students from the first year up to PhD level with concept ideas that include new technologies and business models that make agribusiness more inclusive to improve market penetration.

The innovations should be able to empower farmers to fully participate in agribusiness and gain revenue from employment or entrepreneurship such as new distribution channels.

The outstanding innovators will walk away with $5 000, while first and second runners up will have cash prices of $3 500 and $1 500 respectively.

Speaking at the partnership ceremony Seed Co ICT manager Melody Chigwere, said the incubation of innovative ideas is meant to bring young generation’s ideas into fruition through practical application of concepts into established industries.

“We are seeking to enhance the capacities of young people in universities and young colleges of agriculture in developing innovative and technological ideas or concepts that can be developed into solutions. Once the ideas have been generated they will be selected and developed into actionable solutions by the idea generators,” said Mr Chigwere.

Boost Fellowship executive director Busisiwe Marandure, hailed the initiative saying it was a vital cog in the upgrading of agriculture practices by the younger generation with an overall aim of improving farmers’ way of life.