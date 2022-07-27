Second Republic in massive developmental projects

Blessings Chidakwa

KEY development projects continue to be implemented under the Second Republic leaving no place and no one behind with once marginalised communities benefiting the most.

President Mnangagwa’s administration has adopted a deliberate strategy to channel more resources towards speeding up life changing programmes including those that directly and indirectly impact the lives of all Zimbabweans.

Addressing a post Cabinet briefing yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said Cabinet received reports on progress made in the implementation of priority projects for the 2nd 100-Day Cycle of 2022 from various ministries.

She outlined progress made on seven projects under her purview including the Zimbabwe in Brief Production, the National Heroes/Heroines Obituaries production, and the Twasumbuka Community Radio Tower construction.

Minister Mutsvangwa said other projects include the National University of Science and Technology Campus Radio, Modernisation of Radio Zimbabwe Transmission Studio, the Lupane State University Campus Radio Station and Realities of the Pledge.

“The Zimbabwe in Brief Production, a periodical which seeks to attract Foreign and Domestic Investment and guide potential investors and tourists as well as inform citizens about their country, is 40 percent complete.

“The National Heroes/Heroines Obituaries which will provide profiles of those not covered by the current Guide is 20 percent complete including preliminary works. The project is being carried out with the aim of increasing awareness and appreciation of the role played by Liberation fighters towards the country’s Independence,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the NUST Campus Radio Station Installation project in Bulawayo, studio renovations and civil works for the installation of the campus radio station which would increase access to information by University students, staff and nearby communities within the coverage of the radio station, is 90 percent complete.

“The Lupane State University Campus Radio Installation project is 50 percent complete, with the Transmission Equipment having been availed for installation by Transmedia.

“The targeted Modernisation of Radio Zimbabwe Transmission Studio Installation project is 60 percent complete, with civil works for the studio having been completed. Using its own funds, ZBC made a payment of US$60 000 to a Radio Computing Services Company for the supply of the Radio Automation System,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the Realities of the Pledge project, which targets to produce videographic testimonials of Second Republic national flagship projects so as to empower an informed citizenry, is 60 percent complete.

She said collated footage covers projects such as the major roads including the Harare-Bulawayo and Harare-Beitbridge Highways, Cyclone Idai Resettlements, and some of the dams such as Gwayi-Shangani, Tuli-Manyange, Chivhu, Muchekeranwa and Marovanyati.

“The Twasumbuka Community Radio Studio Equipment in Binga, Matabeleland North, is 20 percent complete with preliminary feasibility works having been completed,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She said the Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, Professor Amon Murwira, briefed Cabinet on projects under his purview including construction of the Midlands State University Law School Complex in Kwekwe from foundation to window level which is at 50 percent completion.

Minister Mutsvangwa said other projects highlighted include the construction of the JMN Nkomo College, Home Economics Block which is at 99 percent completion, construction of the Gwanda State University Engineering Laboratory and Innovation Complex which is at 50 percent of completion, with the mining laboratory having been constructed to lintel level.

She said the establishment of the Innovation Centre for Dryland Agriculture in Chivi district has reached 65 percent completion, establishment of the Lupane State University Agro-Innovation and Industrial Park is 100 percent complete, with goat holding facilities constructed and goat breeding stock procured.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the projects presented by the Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Kazembe Kazembe, include the establishment of the Chipinge Community Archives in Manicaland province which are at 20 percent completion, with Preliminary Survey and expression of interest completed.

She said 60 percent is pending for the archival processing and 20 percent is pending for shelving and exhibition, with the project on schedule for completion by 15 August 2023.

Minister Mutsvangwa said on the redevelopment of Old Bulawayo, the thatching of the King’s Palace has reached 80 percent completion, while the design and mounting of exhibition panels is complete.

She said 80 percent of story line redevelopment is complete and design and production of exhibition design is 50 percent complete. The remaining 50 percent scheduled to be completed by 1 August 2022.

Minister Mutsvangwa said decentralisation of Passport Services to Beitbridge District has reached 65 percent completion. The construction of the administration block and five residential houses at ZRP Dotito is 72 percent complete, with the Administration block scheduled to be completed by August 31, 2022.

“Electrification and borehole drilling for staff accommodation in Binga District is 60 percent complete for solar electrification, with 40 percent scheduled to be completed by 31 August, 2022, while borehole drilling has reached 20 percent,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr Constantino Chiwenga, also outlined progress for various projects being implemented in his sector including borehole drilling, installation of water tanks and solar power.

The construction of Health Posts and provision of internet connectivity has been provided at 140 of the targeted 400 health facilities that are implementing the Impilo Electronic Health Records system.