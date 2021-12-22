‘Second Republic heals wounds of the past’

Herald Reporter

The Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa has done commendably well to heal the wounds of the past by allowing people to express themselves freely on the disturbances that affected Zimbabwe’s southern provinces in the early ‘80s, Zanu PF Secretary for Information and Publicity and Party spokesperson Cde Chris Mutsvangwa has said.

In a statement released last night ahead of today’s commemorations of the Unity Accord signed by the two revolutionary parties, ZANU and ZAPU in 1987, Cde Mutsvangwa said Zimbabwe’s founding fathers, the late former President Robert Mugabe and his deputy, the late Dr Joshua Nkomo, took a giant step to bury differences between the people and embark on an onerous task to forge unity.

“Zanu PF reflects on this day with fond memories, proud of the fact that we are a nation and a people together, bound by an enduring revolutionary Chimurenga tradition bequeathed to us by our founding fathers,” he said.

ZANU PF, said Cde Mutsvangwa, calls upon all Zimbabweans to reflect and celebrate on Unity Day, bearing in mind that the peace, unity and development being enjoyed today came following patriotic, selfless sacrifices to bring about oneness.

He added that the party joins Zimbabweans in congratulating the President Mnangagwa for his continued resilience in consolidating the gains of the Unity Accord.

“The Second Republic as led by President ED Mnangagwa has moved a step ahead in healing the wounds of the past through allowing people to open up and express themselves freely as well as deploying Government institutions to work with Matabeleland Collective Groups, traditional authorities, churches, youths, and affected people to ensure access to key identity documents as well as other relevant services.

“This indeed, is in line with the President’s mantra, ‘No one must be left behind’ in as far as development is concerned.

“ZANU PF applauds President ED Mnangagwa for creating platforms to allow people to talk openly on the Gukurahundi issue which itself is a giant step in lasting national healing,” said Cde Mutsvangwa.

He added that through unity of purpose and oneness, Zimbabwe had moved from strength to strength, confronted several challenges head-on and emerged stronger.

Cde Mutsvangwa said it was through unity that regime change machinations were defeated while people also stood firm against sanctions. The Second Republic was also ushered in November 2017 through oneness, said Cde Mutsvangwa.

“United together, in the Second Republic, we have accelerated political reforms to ensure that we open more arteries of freedom for our people.

“Through unity, we have managed to change the face of our roads network using our own resources and indeed, our roads network both in the cities and those linking cities, bear a permanent signature of President ED Mnangagwa,” he said.

Zimbabwe is also opening modern manufacturing companies through unity while the agriculture revolution, which involves everyone, has been a huge success, with Covid-19’s impact on the country being subdued after people worked together to observe national and World Health Organisation guidelines, said Cde Mutsvangwa.

“Zanu PF reminds all those bent on sowing seeds of disunity, tribalism, regionalism and instability to shun those retrogressive tendencies and embrace dialogue as a means of resolving differences as exemplified by our founding luminaries,” he said.

Cde Mutsvangwa said as the nation celebrates Unity Day, ZANU PF reiterates the clarion call by President Mnangagwa that “Nyika inovakwa ne vene vayo”.