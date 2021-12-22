Woman killed over crystal methamphetamine drugs

Crime Reporter

A Harare woman was on Saturday fatally assaulted by a drug dealer in Kambuzuma after she was accused of stealing US$58 and an undisclosed quantity of crystal methamphetamine drugs, commonly known as “mutoriro” from him.

The victim, Moreblessing Sarudzai Simangaliso was assaulted with electrical cables, broom stick and a leather belt by Tafataona Levy Majakara (41) who was in the company of his three other accomplices.

Majakara has since been arrested in connection with the murder case. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“On December 18, 2021 police in Harare arrested Tafataona Levy Majakara aged 41 for murder which occurred on December 17, 2021 at the suspect’s house along Watunga Ave, Section 5 Kambuzuma, Harare.

“The suspect who is an illegal drug dealer teamed up with his friends only identified as Moses, Batsirai as well as Chirume and took turns to assault Moreblessing Sarudzai Simangaliso with electrical cables, broom stick, leather belt and bottles after the suspect accused her of stealing US$58 and crystal methamphetamine drugs,” he said.

The incident comes after reports that abuse of the dangerous drug called crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as “mutoriro”, “dombo” or “guka”, by youths has reached alarming levels with at least 100 young men and women appearing at the Harare Magistrates Court.

The rise in cases where people are dealing in dangerous drugs is blamed for the surge in cases of drug-induced mental illnesses.

Most of the people developing mental illnesses from the drug are not in hospital or being treated as outpatients, but are seen roaming the streets while others are behaving abnormally at shopping centres.

In most communities, young boys and girls who abuse the dangerous drugs have changed their behaviour, but remain part of the community until the illness becomes more pronounced.

They are only taken to psychiatric units when they turn violent, show suicidal tendencies or cause problems to others.

At the Harare Magistrates Court, the cases now come daily, a development that prompted the authorities to allocate them to the Special Anti-Corruption Court, which has handled at least 100 cases since July, of either possessing crystal meth or abusing it.

Although drug addicts may abuse other dangerous drugs like dagga, ganja cakes, a prohibited cough syrup called BronCleer (bronco) and illicit beers, crystal meth is dominating the serious end of the drug abuse spectrum.

Of the 100 or so cases involving crystal meth seen at Harare Magistrates Court over the past three months, 23 involved women.

In October, an unknown man was found dead in unclear circumstances at Lake Chivero after he had gate-crashed a memorial service while consuming illicit substances.

The body of the man was then taken to a local hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

Investigations revealed that the man gate-crashed the memorial service on a Saturday at around 8pm, and his body was found the following morning.