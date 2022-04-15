Safe, blessed holiday weekend-The Herald

The Editor, staff and management of The Herald would like to wish our valued readers and advertisers a safe and blessed Easter and Independence Day holiday weekend.

Please note that The Herald will not be published tomorrow but your favourite newspaper will be back on the streets on Easter Monday.

Our sister paper, The Sunday Mail, will be published as usual on Sunday. Please remember to stay safe and observe all Covid-19 protocols. Your continued support is greatly appreciated.-Editor

