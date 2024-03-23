SADC resolves to press ahead with DRC, Mozambique peace mission

Lovemore Chikova in Lusaka, Zambia

The SADC Double Troika Summit held in Lusaka, Zambia, today resolved to press ahead with its efforts to ensure the regional peace and security missions in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Mozambique are successful.

President Mnangagwa was among the Heads of States and Government and representatives of other governments who attended the summit.

The summit received updates on pace and security situation in the DRC and Mozambique, and reiterated SADC’s support for the two countries towards bringing lasting peace and security

The regional leaders commended those involved in attempts to bring peace to the DRC and Mozambique, saying an armed attack on one member is deemed a threat to regional peace and stability.

The summit reiterated its unwavering commitment to provide both diplomatic and military support to both the DRC and Mozambique.

It disapproved contents of a recent correspondence by Rwanda to the United Nations and the African Union Commission discouraging support for the SADC mission in the DRC.

SADC has deployed a force to eastern DRC and Cabo Delgado province in Mozambique, which have been unstable due to military insurgence.