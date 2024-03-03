SA firm hunts for investment opportunities in Masvingo

George Maponga in Masvingo

A team of executives from top South African firm Mohammed Investments today jetted into Masvingo to scout for investment opportunities amid reports that the company is eyeing the province’s potentially lucrative mining and tourism sectors.

The delegation, led by a Mr Mohammed landed at Masvingo Airport this morning in a private jet for a business scouting jaunt organised by local firm Marisa Worldwide International that is owned by business mogul, Mr Tasunungurwa Marisa.

The visit by Mohammed Investments’ representatives to Masvingo comes as the province is eyeing to ramp up its provincial gross domestic product (GDP) in sync with Vision 2030.

Mr Mohammed and his team toured mining ventures operated by Marisa Worldwide International in the mineral-rich Mashava and Bondolfi before visiting Lake Mutirikwi Dam where a private company, Great Zimbabwe Hydro Power Company is building a 5MW mini-hydro power plant to ensure the province has reliable power supply.

Speaking at the end of the one-day tour, an excited Mr Marisa said his firm is happy to help the province unlock vast economic opportunities in spheres such as mining and tourism that he says will engender socio-economic transformation as Masvingo joins the rest of the nation on the road to becoming an upper middle income society by 2030.

”I am representing Marisa Worldwide (International) and Marisa Transport and am happy to host a team of South African billionaires who have jetted into Masvingo to scout for investment opportunities in areas such as mining. We have not yet done the paperwork as of now but everything is on course.

“We are excited that our province is getting attention in the eyes of investors and our own Masvingo Airport is receiving air traffic which dovetails with our President Mnangagwa’s vision that Zimbabwe is open for business and the open skies policy by Government,” said Mr Marisa.

”I am also happy that as Marisa Worldwide International we are spearheading efforts to grow the provincial economy through exploitation of our God-given resources which dovetails with what President Mnangagwa is always saying that ,”Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo.”