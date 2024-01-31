SA cops arrest 2 Zim men for robbery, kidnapping

Thupeyo Muleya –Beitbridge Bureau

Two Zimbabwean men are in trouble with the law after allegedly robbing a tuck shop owner before kidnapping him in Mpumalanga province last week.

The suspects aged 24 and 26, are accused of having committed the offence in the Mmemathleke policing area on January 14.

South Africa specialised police (Hawks) spokesperson for Mpumalanga Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said Knowledge Komichi (24) and Chrispin Taona (26) have been charged with robbery and kidnapping.

She said their trial will be held at the Vaalbank Magistrate Court and that they have initially been remanded in custody to 6 February.

“They were arrested by the Hawks Middelburg-based Serious Organised Crime Investigation together with Mmemathleke CIS, KwaMhlanga and Themba Crime Intelligence for house robbery and kidnapping which took place on Sunday,14 January 2024, at about 02:00 at Mmamethlake policing area in Mpumalanga,” said Capt Sekgotodi.

“It is alleged that on the above-mentioned date and time, the suspects went to Bissy Tuck Shop where they broke a wall, gained entry and robbed the stock of an estimated amount of R2 000. They later kidnapped the shopkeeper and left the tuck shop.

“Later the landlord, the owner of the property noticed the incident and contacted the occupier of the property Mahammed Mosharraf, a Bangladeshi citizen, residing at Makau section Mmamethlake”.

She said Mr Mosharraf went to the tuck shop, where upon arrival he found stock scattered all over the floor and the shopkeeper missing.

He tried to call the victim’s phone which was ringing but no response before reporting the matter to the police.

Capt Sekgotodi said later on the same day, Mr Mosharraf received a call from an unknown person demanding R50 000 ransom from him so that he could release the shopkeeper.

“The suspects kept on calling with different cell phone numbers. They reduced the demand to R20 000. LCRC, Detectives and Middelburg Serious Organised Crime Investigation on standby were summoned to the crime scene,” she said.

“Information was followed which led the team to Hammanskraal where the team negotiated for drop off and the suspects agreed on a spot. The team used the complainant to negotiate a delivery plan. After the money was dropped, the suspect tried to collect the money resulting in his arrest. The other two evaded arrest. The arrested suspect led the team to a house in Hammanskraal where one suspect was found with the victim and arrested.”

She said the R20 000 ransom money was recovered and two suspects were arrested.

Capt Sekgotodi said they were still tracing the other two suspects.