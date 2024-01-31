Police recover smuggled vehicle, goods in Plumtree

Crime Reporter

Police in Plumtree have recovered an unregistered Honda Fit and various goods believed to have been smuggled into the country by two suspected thieves who had abandoned the vehicle.

The vehicle was recovered after it had been trapped along the banks of Ramokgwebana River on the Zimbabwean side.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed and said investigations were still in progress.

“On January 27, 2024, police in Plumtree acted on received information and recovered a black unregistered Honda Fit vehicle in Madabe Area, Plumtree. Investigations carried out established that on January 26, 2024, two unknown male suspects smuggled the motor vehicle from Botswana to Zimbabwe through an undesignated crossing point.

“The smuggled motor vehicle was trapped along the banks of Ramokgwebana River on the Zimbabwean side. The Police searched the motor vehicle and recovered 48 x Bella Home Queen bed sheets, 20 fleece blankets and 10 fleece jackets which were also smuggled from Botswana. More information will be released as investigations unfold,” he said.

Car smuggling cases have been on the increase countrywide with most of the suspects arrested while others are still on the run.