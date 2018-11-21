Rwanda seeks to join OECD to attract investment, says FM

KIGALI. –– Rwanda has expressed interest to join the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in an effort to attract global investment, Rwandan Foreign Minister Richard Sezibera said here Tuesday.

Rwanda is looking forward to formally applying for OECD membership and is confident that the country will be admitted, said Sezibera at a press conference.

The landlocked East African country has carried out a number of reforms which has enabled the country to perform well in the World Bank business reports, which is key to join the organisation, he said.

Founded in 1961, the OECD is an inter-governmental economic organisation of 36 member countries with an aim to stimulate progress and world trade. – Xinhua