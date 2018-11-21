JUST-IN: Government crafts new measures to curb road accidents

Felex Share, Senior Reporter

Government, through the inter-ministerial committee on disaster management, is crafting a cocktail of measures to deal with errors and faults causing road accidents.

Speaking after Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Joel Biggie Matiza said drastic measures were needed to deal with negligence, disregard of traffic regulations and laxity on law enforcement.

This comes after more than 80 people recently perished within 10 days in two separate road accidents that occurred in Manicaland and Matabeleland South.

More to follow