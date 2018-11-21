Frelimo urges Renamo to stop making war threats

MAPUTO. — The spokesman for the ruling party of Mozambique, Frelimo, said Tuesday that the main opposition Renamo has to stop making threats in peace processes, considering that President Filipe Nyusi is making the processes viable.

The spokesman, Caifadine Manasse, was reacting to the words of Renamo’s interim leader, Ossufo Momade, who said in a teleconference on Tuesday that he would resume military conflict if the process of the recently – ended municipal elections, which were allegedly stained by fraud, was not reviewed.

“There is no point in continuing to hear threats from Renamo, when the President has been announcing the progress of the agreements made. There is no conflict anymore, that word has to stop coming out of the mouth of the Renamo party,” Manasse told reporters.

The Frelimo spokesman said that Renamo is not honoring its words when it calls the press at all times to threat that the war will return, adding that “Renamo needs to do its part and be consistent with the agreements reached to return to effective peace for the good of all.”

Manasse said it is time for Renamo to look at the development of the country, something that the President and the people want.

Last Wednesday the Constitutional Council validated the election results in 52 of the 53 municipalities, but Renamo said all municipalities had frauds. – Renamo