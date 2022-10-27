Russian Embassy shooting incident: ZRP intensify investigations

Crime Reporter

Police have intensified investigations into the case in which a 24-year-old man was last night shot and seriously injured at the Russian Embassy in Harare in unclear circumstances after he had approached a policeman who was on duty manning the premises.

The incident occurred at around 7.20pm and the man whose identity is still being withheld was taken to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for treatment where he is still admitted.

Police said investigations were still in progress to ascertain the motive behind the shooting incident and to find out why the man had approached the policeman.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said, “The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that investigations are being conducted in connection with the shooting incident which occurred at the Russian Embassy last night, 26th October, 2022 at 7.20pm.

“A 24-year-old suspect was injured and is currently admitted at a local hospital. More details will be released in due course.”