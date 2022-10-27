Raza linked with BPL

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE all-rounder Sikandar Raza has been linked with a return to the Bangladesh Premier League where he is set to play for Rangpur Riders in the upcoming season.

According to reports, the all-rounder is set to join the star-studded side with Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf and all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz and veteran Shoaib Malik in the squad.

The 43-day-long BPL will get underway on January 5 next year with the grand finale scheduled for February 16.

But the dates appear to be clashing with the International League T20 to be staged in the United Arab Emirates early next year where Raza and compatriot Blessing Muzarabani are scheduled to be part of the event after being snapped up by the Dubai Capitals.

The International League T20 was penciled to run between January 6 and February 12 next year.

Raza, who has been in the form of his life this year, is currently the main player for Zimbabwe at the ICC T20 World Cup currently underway in Australia.

He is also expected to feature for the Chennai Braves in the upcoming edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League in the United Arab Emirates.

Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium will host the 2022 Abu Dhabi T10 League from November 23 to December 4.