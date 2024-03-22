Russia keen to trade with Zimbabwe

National Foods (NatFoods) Southern Region operations executive, Nqgabutho Moyo (right) explains the flour stream to NatFoods head of public relations Marjorie Mutemererwa (second from left), Uralchem head of public relations special projects, Emin Bayramov (left), NatFoods flour marketing executive, Madaritso Luka (third from left) and Third Secretary in the Russian Embassy, Dima Grinn during the Russian delegation’s technical tour of the company in Harare yesterday.- Picture: Edward Zvemisha.

Remember Deketeke-Herald Correspondent

RUSSIAN delegates yesterday toured the biggest wheat miller and manufacturer of wheat products in Zimbabwe, National Foods Holdings Limited in Harare.

Among the Russian delegates was the head of Public Relations (Special Projects) at Uralchem — one of Russia’s biggest manufacturers of fertiliser — Mr Emin Bayramov, the third secretary from the Embassy of Russia in Zimbabwe Mr Dima Grinn and a media contingent from Russia 24 and Russia Today.

The tour also took them to Mazowe to see how maize farmers are doing.

They also toured citrus plantations as some of them wish to do business with Zimbabwe within the citrus sector. Among other processes at National Foods, the one that excited them was extensography, where they measured the flour quality and the stretching behaviour of dough, which has a direct effect on the volume and texture.

On the tour, Lands, Agriculture, Food, Water, and Rural Development Acting Director Communications and Advocacy Mrs Barbra Machekano said the Russian delegates wanted to witness how the milling of wheat is done while appreciating efforts being made by private companies in the economy.

“Today we are at National Foods Holdings Limited with Russian delegates, with some from Russia 24 and others from Russia Today looking at the milling process of wheat,” she said.

“They are also witnessing tremendous efforts private players are making in trying to eradicate poverty.”

Mr Bayramov enjoyed the entire wheat-milling process but found it very endearing to observe the farmers of citrus and maize in Mazoe.

“I like Zimbabwe already. With most of the information I and the other people have heard, I am shocked to see how advanced Zimbabwe is in terms of infrastructure, industries, and especially food,” he said.

“With the growing ties between Zimbabwe and Russia in the following years, I wish to see us doing business in citrus fruits as we are looking towards trading with Zimbabwe in that area.”