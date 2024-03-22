Tout battles for life over loading fee

Terrence Duri (23) appeared before Harare regional magistrate Stanford Mambanje facing attempted murder charges and was remanded to Monday for his bail application.

Yeukai Karengezeka–Court Correspondent

A TOUT is battling for his life after he was assaulted by a fellow tout during a fight over Z$3 000 they had been given for loading a vehicle.

Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti alleged that on Tuesday at around 9:30 am at the corner of Leopold Takawira Street and Samora Machel Avenue in Harare, the complainant was loading passengers into a vehicle.

When the vehicle was full of passengers, he was given $3 000 as a loading fee, but Duri thought he ought to be paid since he was allegedly also loading the same vehicle.

Duri then fly-kicked the other tout on the chest and he fell on the tarmac facing upwards, unconscious.

He was taken to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals where he is still in critical condition.