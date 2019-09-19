Russia-Africa Summit preps on course

Special Correspondent

A briefing has been held for representatives of the African Diplomatic Corps accredited in Moscow concerning preparations for Russia-Africa Summit.

Special representative of the President of the Russian Federation for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov opened the briefing with welcoming remarks.

He pointed out that 2019 would be a special year for the Russian-African relations due to the first full-format Summit and Economic Forum. Many bilateral and multilateral agreements are expected to be signed on the sidelines of the event.

For a further advancement of Russia-Africa collaboration a powerful impetus is required, so the Summit is of obvious importance and relevance. This is a landmark event called on to provide a new platform for developing the entire complex of the Russian-African ties and to make a crucial contribution to forming a future architecture of the relations between the Russian Federation and the States of Africa and the regional organisations, Mikhail Bogdanov noted.

The programme of impending events in Sochi was presented and various organisational aspects were discussed.

Russia-Africa Summit is of crowning significance following a series of events dedicated to developing our relations. In June this year we had the honour to take part in a field session of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Afreximbank, part of which consisted of the Economic Conference with a rich business programme.

In October, as part of the Summit, Sochi will host the Russia-Africa Economic Forum. This forum will be a major and a vital step in creating the most favourable conditions for promoting trade and economic relations between Russia and the countries of Africa.

The forum will make it possible to diversify the forms and spheres of Russia-Africa cooperation, stressed Anton Kobyakov, Adviser to the President of the Russian Federation, Executive Secretary of the Organising Committee.

Russia-Africa Summit will take place on October 24 in Sochi and will be co-chaired by President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi as the current chair of the African Union.

This is the first event of such a level in the history of Russia-Africa relations. The Heads of all the States of the African continent have been invited along with the top executives of major regional organisations. The Roscongress Foundation is organising the Summit and other Russia-Africa events.

Russia-Africa Economic Forum will be held on October 23-24, 2019 on the sidelines of Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi. The plenary session will centre around the main theme of the Forum, “Uncovering Potential for Cooperation.”

Participants will discuss key areas for partnership based on three thematic pillars: Forging economic ties, Creating joint projects, Collaborating in the humanitarian and social sector.

It’s difficult to overstate the importance of developing Russia-Africa cooperation. Africa is not only a booming sales market, but a strategically important partner in scientific and technical cooperation, development of oil and gas projects, agribusiness.

“I am certain that the Forum will become a meaningful and high-profile platform, a new stage in the Russian-African cooperation,” Anton Kobyakov said.

The Forum’s business sessions will focus on opportunities in Africa, security risks, prospects for economic development and digital transformation, cooperation in nuclear technologies, ways to improve the quality of life on the continent.

The participants will also discuss joint projects in oil and gas industry, transport infrastructure as well as collaboration between Russian and African banks. One of the main topics will be the Russian Industrial Zone set to operate within the Egypt’s Suez Canal Economic Zone. A youth programme will make up an additional pillar of the Forum.

More than 3 000 representatives of African business as well as CEOs of Russian companies and leading international experts will take part in discussions held as part of the Forum’s business programme.

A large number of cooperation agreements are to be signed in various sectors. The Forum will help to unlock the potential of the current economic agenda and contribute to developing the mutually beneficial cooperation between Russia and the African continent.

An exhibition of the Russian-African partnership will be organised as part of the Forum. It will serve as a key platform for demonstrating achievements and potential opportunities in economics, science, ecology, culture to name a few. Exhibitors will present landmark projects and advanced technologies in mining, engineering, energy, agriculture, transport, healthcare and military-industrial complex as well as other areas where Russia and African countries develop investment and export potential.

The Roscongress Foundation has announced the launch of the official website of Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum. The summitafrica.ru has an up-to-date event programme and information about the venue, accommodation, transportation, visa issues.

It also provides answers to frequently asked questions. Everybody can apply to participate in the Forum. The website publishes news related to the agenda of the Summit and the Economic Forum. Information is available in Russian, English, French, Portuguese and Arabic to reflect the diversity of the countries that will be represented in Sochi.