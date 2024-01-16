Robber arrested for stealing cellphone from pupil

Crime Reporter

A 30-year-old suspected robber was apprehended by a passerby a few minutes after he had attacked and robbed a pupil of her cellphone while she was coming from school yesterday in Bulawayo.

The incident occurred near a field at the intersection of 9th Street and Duncan Road at around 4 pm

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest.

“The ZRP reports that Tavonga Mbawura aged 30 was arrested in connection with a case of robbery which occurred near the fields at corner 9th Street and Duncan Road in Bulawayo on January 15, 2024, at around 1600 hours. The suspect allegedly attacked a pupil who was on her way home from school before stealing a cellphone that was in the victim’s blazer.

“The suspect was apprehended by a member of the community following a cry for help by the victim. The arrest led to the recovery of the stolen cellphone,” he said.

Police in Shamva have also arrested Daniel Takaendesa (42) in connection with a case of theft of a Toyota Wish vehicle which occurred at Kamunhu Shopping Centre, in Mabvuku, Harare sometime in August 2023.

The vehicle had been parked at the shopping centre after it had developed a mechanical fault.

The suspect was arrested along Harare-Shamva Road while driving the stolen vehicle from Harare heading towards Shamva.

Meanwhile, Police in Mhangura also arrested Tatenda Mifiko (23), Simbarashe Gwararaoma (18), and Tonderai Mhonda (28) in connection with a case of murder that occurred at White Wash Shopping Centre.

The suspects and their five accomplices who are still at large, took turns to assault the victim, Learnmore Nhembe (23) with a sjambok, hands and feet indiscriminately all over the body.

One of the suspects, only identified as Divine, hit the victim with a stone on the head.

Nhembe died upon admission at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital.

The suspects and the victim had previously been embroiled in an argument during a beer-drinking spree at White Wash Mine, Pondorosa, Mhangura.