Mother, daughter run over by kombi

Crime Reporter

A Harare woman and her one-year-old daughter died yesterday night after they were hit by a kombi that had been involved in an accident.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Chiremba and Delpot Road around 7 pm.

Police said the kombi which had five passengers on board collided with another vehicle before hitting the woman who was walking along the road.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed.

“The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on January 15, 2024, at about 1900 hours at the intersection of Chiremba Road and Delpot Road in which a woman aged 34 and her baby girl aged one died when a Toyota Hiace kombi with five passengers on board collided with a Nissan Dualis motor vehicle with no passengers on board. Due to the impact, the Toyota Hiace kombi veered off the road and hit the woman who was walking along the road while carrying the baby on the back.

“The victims sustained head injuries and died on admission at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals,” he said.

Meanwhile, police confirm a fatal road traffic accident that occurred today at around 10 am at the 143-kilometre peg along Harare-Chirundu Road in which a Zupco bus carrying 21 passengers veered off the road before overturning.

One person died while 10 others were injured.