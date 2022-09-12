Rhinos frustrate DeMbare

From Lovemore Kadzura in RUSAPE

Black Rhinos . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (0) 1

Dynamos . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (1) 1

DYNAMOS’ Castle Lager Premiership football title aspirations suffered a huge blow yesterday after they were held to a draw by Black Rhinos at Vengere yesterday afternoon.

The Harare giants now trail defending champions and title favourites FC Platinum by eight points.

The former champions took an early lead when Cameroon national Emmanuel Paga blasted a shot past Black Rhinos keeper Blessing Mwandimutsira inside the first minute.

However, they would agonisingly lose concentration in the 90th minute when goalkeeper Taimon Mvula failed to deal with a harmless Farai Banda cross and fumbled the ball into his own nets.

Dynamos will also rue their decision to resort to delaying tactics as early as the first half to protect their slender lead.

The home side started the game brightly but quickly lost possession and Dynamos pumped a long ball forward and striker Evans Katema headed the ball to Paga inside the hosts box and he released a screamer past Mwandimutsira.

Most fans were still trooping in the stadium and finding their seats.

In the 16th minute, Travor Mavhunga could have scored the second goal DeMbare his team when he tried his luck from outside the box but Mwandimutsira was equal to the task as he pushed the ball away for a corner.

From there on, DeMbare started employing some delaying tactics with their players easily going down and requiring attention from medics. This killed the momentum and flow of the game.

Rhinos dominated the midfield as they launched their attacks from the back but could not breach the visitors’ defence.

In the second half, Rhinos returned with much fire power and the half-time pep talk by coach Stanford “Stix” Mutizwa seemed to have beared fruit as they launched an attack after attack.

The army side were strong on the left flank where captain Farai Banda was operating from.

In the 66th minute an unmarked Ashward Phiri failed to connect a cross from Banda. Dynamos, who seemed to be content with their one goal advantage, continued to waste time.

Midfielder Travor Mavhunga could have scored a spectacular own goal in the 83rd minute when he miscued his rushed clearance as it hit the cross bar.

Rhinos kept on piling the pressure but failed to utilise their chances.

Rhinos were finally rewarded in the 90th minute when Banda curled in a cross and DeMbare goalkeeper Mvula, under no challenge, rose up and fumbled the ball into his own nets to gift the hosts the equaliser.

Mutizwa praised his charges for the never die spirit displayed by his team who are yet to lose a game since adopting Vengere.

“The boys did well to come back after we conceded an early goal. It was a tough match for us and we made it worse by slipping early but I am happy by the character they showed today,’’ he said.

Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya, who was dejected after the game and had to address his charges in the dressing room for 20 minutes before attending to journalists, said the title race was still on.

“It was tough game for us. We dominated in the first half but were not that good in the second half. Rhinos added more attackers in the second half and it affected us. The race is still on as there are still 21 points to play for. We will take each game as it comes. The focus now is on our next game against FC Platinum in the Chibuku Super Cup,’’ he said.