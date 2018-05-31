RETURN OF OUR SUPERMEN

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

WARRIORS forward Khama Billiat has backed coach Sunday Chidzambwa’s decision to use some of his star players for the COSAFA Cup, saying the tournament can act as part of the team’s preparations for AFCON qualifiers.

The 27-year-old forward trained with the Warriors for the first time in one-and-a-half years yesterday after being named in the squad for the COSAFA Cup.

He was joined by gangly defender Costa Nhamoinesu who, just like Billiat, last had a dance with the national team at the 2017 AFCON finals in Gabon.

Warriors captain Knowledge Musona is expected to unite with his teammates in South Africa, but there are concerns about his fitness and he could ask to be excused from the COSAFA Cup.

Musona has been on a recovery programme in recent weeks where he has played for his former Belgian side KV Oostende, but his new club, Anderlecht, believe he needs rest during this end-of-season to recover fully.

The Warriors team management are likely to give their talisman the time to use the break to fully recover as they need him more in the AFCON qualifiers that resume in September.

But Billiat is back and is one of the big names in the 20-member Zimbabwe squad for the COSAFA tournament announced by Chidzambwa yesterday.

Billiat said they are committed to lifting the country’s flag high.

“We are fully committed. We are professional players, whenever we are called up we give our best,’’ he said.

“There is no small tournament when you are representing your country, even your club. So every game is important to see how far you are, how far you can work together with your colleagues from home.

“We take everything very seriously. We usually don’t play many games together, like the other nations, so this is very important for us and we seem sharp and we are all hungry to represent the nation.

“Because we are the defending champions, we don’t want to go there and drop the level that other players set for the nation. We are professional to understand that and we have to do the job like the others (before us) did.

“We are aware of the challenges and we will be professional about it.’’

Billiat said he was not in a hurry to make the next move following the expiry of his contract with ABSA Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

He said he leaves the Tshwane giants a happy man following a successful spell which catapulted him to continental stardom.

Billiat bowed out in style after lifting the ABSA Premiership trophy for the third time in his career to add to other silverware that includes the Nedbank Cup, Telkom Knockout, CAF Champions League and CAF Super Cup winner’s medal.

He also won the ABSA Premiership Footballer of the Year award in 2016.

“Honestly, I don’t know yet. I am still to sit down with my manager. I have got a couple of offers and we will see what’s best for Khama Billiat and where the future is going to be.

“I just pray to God and hope the decision that we are going to make at the end is going to be the right decision that makes everyone who believes in me, and everyone who has been supporting me, and the whole nation, very happy.

“That’s why I never rush anything, I have time on my hands and I don’t have any pressure. I can always make a decision even at the last minute, but I hope it’s going to be a great decision at the end,” said Billiat.

His contract runs out at the end of next month, but the Zimbabwe international feels he needs fresh challenges after winning virtually everything in South Africa.

“I don’t want to lie to myself, I have been happy (at Sundowns). It’s just me trying to challenge myself and see how far I can go. They have been good to me,” he said.

The Warriors leave for South Africa today by coach after the management felt flying to Johannesburg and back to Polokwane, where the team will have to fly in batches, was not good for team blending.

The Warriors will begin their campaign at the quarter-final stage on Sunday, when they face the winner of the Group B preliminary round which features Botswana, Mauritius, Malawi and Angola.

Team manager Wellington Mpandare said Musona will still travel to South Africa, but would need to be assessed by the doctors to determine if he is fit to play following reports of injury.

“Unfortunately his flight was delayed so he can’t make it to Harare. So he will fly straight to South Africa tomorrow (today). At the same time he is nursing an injury. Remember he played only two games after that long injury lay-off. So, obviously, the doctors will look at him after arriving in South Africa. We can register up to 22 players, I am sure you are aware of that.

“Yes, if he is certified fit by the doctors and if the coach wants him, obviously he will play,” said Mpandare. The Ngezi Platinum duo of Donovan Bernard and Liberty Chakoroma missed out while all the foreign-based players in camp made the team.

Herentals midfielder Richard Hachiro, Chapungu goalkeeper Talbert Shumba, Harare City’s Takudzwa Chimwemwe and Terrence Dzvukamanja, who was called at the 11th hour also made the final 20.

There was also room for Chicken Inn’s Divine Lunga and new faces Marshal Munetsi of Orlando Pirates and Wales-based Alec Mudimu.

Chidzambwa was happy with his selection.

“All I can say is that we have 20 very good players who will represent the country and I just hope we will manage to defend our trophy,” said Chidzambwa.

Warriors squad

Goalkeepers: E. Sibanda, T. Shumba, G. Chigova.

Defenders: C. Nhamoinesu, K. Moyo, D. Lunga, A. Mudimu, T. Chimwemwe, J. Mukombwe.

Midfielders: T. Chawapihwa, M. Munetsi, O. Karuru, K. Billiat, R. Hachiro, L. Mavunga, R. Kutinyu.

Strikers: T. Kadewere, A. Amidu, T. Dzvukamanja, E. Rusike.