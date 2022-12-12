Relatives salute national heroine Mtero

Herald Reporter

RELATIVES of national heroine Cde Betty Mtero have described her as a hardworking, well organised woman who was also passionate about women empowerment.

In separate interviews yesterday at the family home in Helensvale, Harare, Cde Mtero’s daughter, Dr Shungu Munyati, said: “My mum was an amazing woman and she taught me a lot of things. But I think the most important thing that she taught me was how women can also do what men can do because her passion was women empowerment and the development of the African woman and people of the family.”

Mr Mudiwa Mundawarara weighed in saying Cde Mtero was passionate about women empowerment and she made a name for herself while working for various women’s clubs.

Dr Shingirai Betty Nyathi said Cde Mtero was a woman who wanted order and cleanliness in the house.

She added that Cde Mtero was always in the office on time, an indication that she managed her time well.

A nephew, Mr Felix Shamuyarira, said his fondest memory of Cde Mtero was her smile.

“She had a smile that could light up the room,” said Mr Shamuyarira.

Cde Mtero died on Tuesday last week and was declared a national heroine on Saturday.

She was 90.

On behalf of President Mnangagwa, Zanu PF Secretary for War Veterans Cde Douglas Mahiya, delivered the message to the family that Cde Mtero had been declared a national heroine.

Cde Mahiya described Cde Mtero as a stalwart of the party and the liberation struggle.

There was jubilation from relatives and family members when it was announced that Cde Mtero had received the highest honour.

She is survived by three children, Tony, Shungu and Kundai, and five grandchildren.

Mourners are gathered at Number 657 Glenwood Drive, Helensvale, in Harare, while burial arrangements will be announced in due course.