Refresher coaching course for Northern Region Division One coaches

Sports Reporter

ZIFA Northern Region Division One will next week conduct a high–level refresher course for their head and first assistant coaches.

The training will run from January 18 to 22 at the ZIFA Village.

The fully-funded course will be facilitated by CAF instructor Nelson Matongorere.

The veteran football instructor, was also appointed by the Northern Region as their technical head.

Northern Region vice-president Sweeney Mushonga says the high refresher is meant to prepare the region’s coaches ahead of the league start in March.

“The objectives of the refresher coaching course are to technically empower the Northern Region league coaches with new trends in modern football as well as preparation for the opening of the 2023 season with specific information for coaches,” said Mushonga.