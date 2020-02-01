Red carpet hits and misses

Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Hello, February!!!

The month of love and again where the colour red is abused by most fashionistas.

Author of the book, “We Need to Talk About Kevin”, Lionel Shriver, described February as for curmudgeons, whinge-bags, and misanthropes.

“You can’t begrudge us one month of the year or blame us for being even crabbier, it’s so short.

“There is nothing good about it, which is why it’s so great,” she said.

Fashion always tops.

So it is confirmed that we are upon awards season.

Last week saw our Zimbabwe Music Awards (ZIMA) opening the season and this month the National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA) are next with the popular Star FM Awards expected later.

The ZIMA were held at Newlands Country Club, Harare.

And in the same week, we witnessed the Grammys which took place at Staples Centre, Los Angeles, United States.

Well both events had red carpet moments. I will not waste much time describing how the event was like but focus on fashion statements.

I do agree that they were all loaded with subtle moments.

ZIMA hits and misses

It seems many celebrities, musicians and socialites are embracing the culture of dressing the part especially for the red carpet, knowing that it will be flashy lights and cameras.

This year the ZIMA were full of surprises on the red carpet with the big guns of the music industry such as Winky D, Jah Prayzah, Seh Calaz, Ammara Brown and Alick Macheso absent.

This left the likes of Ishan, Mambo Dhuterere and Chengeto Brown to step up and be counted.

Some artistes are still struggling when it comes to dressing for an event.

Award winner Mambo Dhuterere wore a versace shirt with matching pants.

He pulled the look considering that it was an awards show.

Newsbae Rumbidzai Takawira wore a shimmering glittering long arm gown and she paired it with a long ponytail, imitating Beyonce.

As always, Vimbai Zimuto pulled another shocker as she wore nothing on top apart from body art and Compact Disc on her breasts. She represented art but are we ready for another Lady Gaga or she is continuing to seek attention with her controversial outfits?

Hosts of the night Miss Becky and Chief Koti did not disappoint too.

Miss Becky (Rebecca Muchenje) wore nice green-blue hugging glittering dress.

She pulled the look so well that Jennifer Lopez could go green with envy, while Chief Koti, oh well a normal ordinary suit.

Knowing how good he is at talking, Koti could have chosen a better colour suit and bow tie.

He wore blue and red attire like a page boy at a wedding, simple for the awards but smart for the stage.

Hip-hop awards founder member Aldrin “Beefy” Harrison chose black and gold ensemble replica of Luscios Lyon of television series “Empire”.

Best look went to gospel diva Janet Manyowa who wore a silver glitter suit.

Interestingly she chose to wear a short-skirt and it came out well.

Some guests chose to wear T-shirts and jeans, I won’t mention names but please stick to the dress code, we know money talks but rules are rules.

One still wonders, why Ishan, man of the moment that night chose to wear a coat and poloneck, while it was not that cold.

Jah Signal brought his Texas-Mexican style on stage and at red carpet.

It seems like he admired what he saw the cowboys wearing and chose to make it a life saver.

It was too bad for Tendai Chimombe when she opened the show performing her father’s greatest hit song, “Kure Kure”. She had a wardrobe malfunction when her zipper lowered while performing.

However, that did not stop her from giving a scintillating performance.

We wait for the next award show to see if they have learnt a thing.

Grammy Awards

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards aired on Sunday night, honouring some of the biggest musicians in the world.

As the show went on, there was so much happening that it was easy to miss some of the little details.

The night started on a sombre note, as the red-carpet festivities began only a few hours after the news broke about the helicopter crash that took the lives of the basketball legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, and seven others.

May their souls rest in peace.

And this year, the Grammys were held at the Staples Centre, where Kobe Bryant played for the Lakers.

There were many tributes to the athlete, including a touching performance by Boyz II Men and Alicia Keys, and the Staples Centre team paid homage to him.

The venue illuminated Bryant’s jerseys, which were on display over the audience. They could be seen glowing throughout the night.

Alicia Keys, who hosted the Grammys, showed up onstage with her baby hairs styled in stunning, intricate swirls against her forehead.

One detail you may not have noticed is that there were tiny crystals placed among her strands.

The musician’s initial look was created by her hairstylist Nai’vasha, who told Hype Hair that she used custom crystal embellishments to complete the style.

Singer Ariana Grande walked the red carpet with both of her parents.

The pop singer, who had two outfit changes on the red carpet, also switched up her ensemble mid-show.

After her musical performance, Grande was seen sitting in a full-length custom Givenchy Couture emerald-green gown with matching gloves.

The dress was designed by Clare Waight Keller, according to a tweet from Givenchy.

She had also been wearing this gown onstage while she sang “Imagine”.

Rapper Cardi B looked dreamy in a sheer crystal embroidered gown from Mugler.

The demure nude colour and body-hugging was sophisticated, but the sleeves had enough touch of drama.

Wife to John Legend Chrissy Teigen, surely wanted to fly — “If I Believe I can Fly” was a person, she definitely represented the part. It’s such a pity that the electric orange colour on the Yanina gown went to waste.

Teigen’s look was overcooked; she had too much going on. Next time chose one between wide cleavage, thigh-high slit, peplum effect and exaggerated shoulders. — fashionmob.