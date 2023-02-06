Raza features in match-winning partnership

06 Feb, 2023 - 12:02 0 Views
0 Comments
Raza features in match-winning partnership Sikandar Raza

The Herald

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE all-rounder Sikandar Raza yesterday featured in a match winning unbeaten century partnership with Sri Lankan Dasun Shanaka to lead Dubai Capitals to a crucial seven-wicket victory over MI Emirates in the International League T20 currently underway in the United Arab Emirates.

The duo put on 122 runs for the fourth wicket which consumed only 70 balls. Shanaka edged Raza to the Man of the Match accolade for his unbeaten 58 runs from 36 balls.

Raza scored 56 from the same number of balls and also contributed with the ball with a wicket to his name during his four-over spell. He was voted the Sportsbuzz Buzzmaker of the match and got US$1 500 for his efforts.

Dubai Capitals won the toss and elected to field first and they amassed a competitive total of 164/7. Raza and Shanaka ensured Dubai Capitals coasted home with 11 balls to spare, after reaching 166/3.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting