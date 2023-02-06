Raza features in match-winning partnership

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE all-rounder Sikandar Raza yesterday featured in a match winning unbeaten century partnership with Sri Lankan Dasun Shanaka to lead Dubai Capitals to a crucial seven-wicket victory over MI Emirates in the International League T20 currently underway in the United Arab Emirates.

The duo put on 122 runs for the fourth wicket which consumed only 70 balls. Shanaka edged Raza to the Man of the Match accolade for his unbeaten 58 runs from 36 balls.

Raza scored 56 from the same number of balls and also contributed with the ball with a wicket to his name during his four-over spell. He was voted the Sportsbuzz Buzzmaker of the match and got US$1 500 for his efforts.

Dubai Capitals won the toss and elected to field first and they amassed a competitive total of 164/7. Raza and Shanaka ensured Dubai Capitals coasted home with 11 balls to spare, after reaching 166/3.