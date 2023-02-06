Israel storms Palestinian refugee camp, kills 7

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

ISRAELI soldiers have stormed a Palestinian refugee camp Akaqbat Jabr in Jericho, Palestine, killing seven people while injuring several others.

This comes barely a week after the Israeli forces killed nine Palestinians. At the same time, several others were injured during the invasion of Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank in Palestine by Israeli forces.

The Israeli forces allegedly prevented ambulances from reaching the wounded by shooting at medical personnel.

Three people were reportedly injured while two are in critical condition.

Ambassador of Palestine to Zimbabwe Tamer Almassri condemned the killings and said Israel will not achieve any progress in Palestine.

“Israel will fail to achieve their Zionist project in Palestine because our people now know how to defend themselves,” he said.

“The extremist Israeli fascist government are competing to kill more Palestinians, demolish their houses and increase their settlements in Palestine. I think the international community needs to work fast to face the challenges that will show Israel as the main paradox of stability, security and peace in the Middle East.

“We want to promise all our friends who believe in freedom, dignity and equality that Palestine will not raise a red flag and we will defeat Israel as we defeated other occupying powers.”