28 Feb, 2023 - 12:02 0 Views
Rapist jailed

The Herald

Court Reporter

A man of no fixed abode was jailed for nine years after he was found guilty of raping the 10-year-old daughter of a ‘Good Samaritan’ who was assisting him with a place to bath and do menial jobs for a wage in Mabvuku.

Khumbulani Masocha was initially jailed for 11 years when he appeared before Regional Magistrate Mr Solomon Jenya.

Mr Jenya suspended two years of his jail term on condition of good behaviour.

Masocha raped the girl on October 31 in the morning whilst she was about to go to school.

He first called the girl saying he wanted to send her to go and buy him some cigarettes and later dragged her into the kitchen where he raped her.

Mr Godswill Dzivakwe appeared for the State.

