Man (32) arrested for attacking, robbing neighbour

Crime Reporter

A 32-year-old has been arrested on allegations of attacking and robbing his neighbour of R7 450 after duping him into believing that there was someone who was selling some donkeys in Kezi, Matabeleland South province.

The suspect, Alison Zulu was arrested in Bulawayo after he had attacked the 60-year-old neighbour with a metal bar several times on the head while on their way to ‘buy’ the donkeys.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Bulawayo arrested Alison Zulu aged 32 in connection with a case of robbery which occurred on February 24, 2023 at Ndiweni Village, Kezi. The suspect duped the complainant aged 60, his neighbour, by telling him that there was someone who was selling some donkeys in Madwaleni, Kezi.

“The complainant requested the suspect to escort him to Madwaleni to buy the donkeys. Along the way, the suspect attacked the complainant by hitting him several times with a metal bar on the head. He then robbed the complainant of his R7 450 and fled,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said working on a tip-off, alert traffic police officers in Bulawayo intercepted a Bulawayo-bound Mzansi Bus at the 20km peg along the Bulawayo-Matopo Road and arrested the suspect before recovering all the stolen cash.

Meanwhile, police in Chivhu have recovered a Toyota Corolla Spacio (AEL 7908) which had been stolen in Harare CBD on February 18, 2023.

A team of police officers on patrol noticed the vehicle dumped by the roadside at the 28km peg along Chivhu-Moffat Road.

Through investigations, the owner of the vehicle was successfully contacted through a receipt which was found in the vehicle.

Verification was made and the complainant positively identified the vehicle.