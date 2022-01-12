Radio star quit well-paying job to work for free

JOHANNESBURG. — Metro FM on-air personality Mat-Elle is one of the exciting voices to watch out for on the airwaves.

Real name Nthabeleng Matela, the Afro-tech DJ was born and raised in a small mining town of Carletonville, western Johannesburg.

But growing up the future of the self-confessed academic overachiever, with a strong passion for sports, looked completely different. The 31-year-old star almost had a career as a professional athlete, but a sports injury kept that from happening.

“In 2007, I represented SA in Botswana. I also went to the African Youth Games in France . . . during my time in France, I got a knee injury after I attempted to do a long jump. I did go for physiotherapy, but unfortunately, that is where my sporting career pretty much ended.”

Although Mat-Elle had a keen interest in the arts and the creative industry, after matric she was granted a bursary and studied for a degree in economics. “I worked as a junior analyst. I remember how I would knock off in the early hours of the morning from my midnight show, drive to my house and then get ready for work,” Mat_Elle shares. “I used to disappear during lunchtimes to take a nap — that is what I was willing to do in order to hone and perfect my skills as a radio personality.”

Eventually, Mat Elle took the decision to quit her well-paying job in order to focus on her craft as a broadcaster. She had a saving plan in place that she thought would carry her through, but she was not prepared for how tough it all was in practice. Mat-Elle now hosts Metro FM weekend show The 4am Club (4am-6am). She usually stands in for Dineo Ranaka on The Bridge. — SOWETAN.