Public urged to heed President’s call on clean-ups

Herald Reporters

Zimbabweans should heed President Mnangagwa’s call for national clean-ups by participating and making sure that the environment they are living or working in is hygienic.

The Office of the President and Cabinet last week picked up waste and garbage in the Harare Gardens leaving the park spotless.

The office has also urged non-governmental organisations and the private sector to take heed of President Mnangagwa’s declaration of national clean-ups.

Speaking during the clean-up, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda, said clean-ups were not only limited to Government organisations and the public sector, but non-governmental agencies as well as the private sector.

“We call upon all organisations to take heed of the declaration by the President of the nation that we should do it as a collective in sync with what he has said,” Dr Sibanda said.

“As we all know, this is a result of the declaration made by His Excellency the President that the first Friday of every month we should go out to clean-up areas where we see there is some array of concentration or dirt as a result of non-performance by those who were assigned to do so.

“We know that people deferred possibly because of the Covid-19 so that was not happening for almost the whole year, but last month the President mentioned that because of the improved environment, this is the time to start again.”

Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando with mining partners including the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe also participated in the clean up exercise at Msasa shops.

National Housing and Social Amenities officials led by their Deputy Minister Yeukai Simbanegavi cleaned Jomo Kenyatta Street.

The largest integrated media house Zimbabwe Newspapers Limited (Zimpapers) also participated in the national clean-up exercise in Harare city centre.

The crew cleaned waste and dirt along George Silundika Avenue between First Street Mall and Sam Nujoma Street.

Speaking during the cleaning, Sunday Mail Editor Mrs Victoria Ruzvidzo, said as a leading media company they should be at forefront in participating in clean up exercises.

“I urge you to continue ensuring that our environment is clean, in this regard I hope we continue doing this besides participating in clean-up campaigns. We should do every day,” she said.