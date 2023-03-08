PSL clubs urged to wrap up pre-season business

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

THE Premier Soccer League has advised local topflight clubs to expedite their registration processes with the league in preparation for the 2023 season that kicks off next week.

The league’s management also warned that clubs that failed to meet the deadlines would be fined in line with the PSL Standing Orders schedule.

PSL Chief Executive Officer Kennedy Ndebele said, in a circular addressed to all the clubs, that teams should wrap up their preseason programmes, while adding that no more practice matches will be sanctioned as attention has now been placed on the start of the new season.

“This serves to advise that the Premier Soccer League will no longer be sanctioning any friendly for the 2023 season as we prepare for the Castle Challenge Cup to be played on 11 March 2023 and the Castle Lager Premiership scheduled for 18 March 2023,” said Ndebele.

“Clubs are advised to ensure that player registration is completed and player licenses are collected by 1300 hours on Friday 17 March 2023. Unregistered players will not be allowed to participate in the PSL competitions.

“We request all clubs to submit three (3) physical flags to the PSL offices. Clubs are further reminded to submit their Club Licensing forms.

“Deadline to submit the said forms was Monday 6 March 2023. Please note that Clubs that fail to submit the required information on time shall be liable to a fine as prescribed in the PSL Standing Orders schedule.

“You are further reminded to submit the completed PSL accreditation forms for your Club Officials, stakeholders and Technical Staff before competitions commence.”

Ndebele emphasised that coaches that do not have the required CAF A badge will not be allowed to sit on the bench as head coaches. The coaches must also have attended the Refresher Course recently organised by ZIFA to be eligible to work with PSL teams this season.

“Only qualified Technical Officials shall be accredited to sit in the technical areas during PSL matches,” said Ndebele.

“The Head Coach and First Assistant Coach must hold a CAF A Coaching License and the second Assistant Coach must have a CAF B Coaching License. Coaches who did not attend the 2023 ZIFA Refresher courses will not be allowed to sit on the bench.”