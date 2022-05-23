PSL AGM on

Grace Chingoma Senior Sports Reporter

THE Premier Soccer League board of governors are scheduled to convene this Friday in Harare for their annual meeting.

The indaba is expected to deliberate further on the problem of hooliganism that has affected domestic football.

The club chairpersons are also expected to discuss, among other issues, the management of football competitions and how the league will proceed once the current season ends, club licensing and other topical issues affecting the top-flight clubs.

The Castle Lager Premiership resumes this Friday. The league had taken a one-week break to address challenges of violence during league matches.

Key football stakeholders, including stadium owners, club security officers, media, Zimbabwe Republic Police, and key organisations such as National Peace and Reconciliation, Footballers Union of Zimbabwe, Premier Soccer League as well as ZIFA, met last Friday to brainstorm on how to end hooliganism.

They discussed security challenges faced at the stadia during matches and proffered solutions that they believe might help curb violence and crowd trouble.

The board of governors will be appraised of these deliberations and will adopt any of the recommendations if they deem them necessary.