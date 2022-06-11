Protect the environment, President tells mining firms

The President unveils a plaque while officially opening Radnor Mine in Makaha yesterday. — Picture: Believe Nyakudjara

Zvamaida Murwira in MUDZI

President Mnangagwa has urged mining companies to protect the environment in areas they operate from while also ensuring that communities and workers benefited from such projects given that minerals get depleted over time.

Commissioning a US$35 million gold crush and recovery plant at Radnor Mine in Makaha, Mudzi District yesterday, the President said it was necessary for mining companies in Zimbabwe to “leave a positive legacy for communities even when the mine has exhausted its lifespan”.

“The importance of sustainable extraction of minerals in a manner that does not negatively impact communities and ecosystems cannot be over-emphasised,” he said.

“Over and above supporting livelihoods, it is also necessary for you in the sector to increase investing in the protection of the environment while building long-term community resilience.

“The building of genuine trust and a culture of engagement through effective communication between yourselves and the community is equally critical.”

President Mnangagwa said constant squabbles and disagreements between investors and the local population do not advance the national development thrust and only serve to delay envisaged benefits, particularly to the people.

The mining sector, he said, must strive to be a model employer, rewarding workers favourably.

“As you grow and develop, employees and the communities around which you operate must not be left behind,” said President Mnangagwa.

Radnor Mining firm, a partnership between local and Chinese investors, will see the unlocking of value from the country’s abundant mineral resources.

To date, US$35 million has been injected into the operations at Radnor Mine for the construction of both the largest crushing and gold recovery heap leaching plants in the country.

President Mnangagwa said the venture was a demonstration of the confidence that investors have in the Second Republic’s engagement and re-engagement programme.

“Such investments, enhanced exploration activities, the resuscitation of closed mines, opening of new mines, expansion of existing mines, and adoption of new and more efficient mining techniques are contributing to the realisation of our mining sector target of a US$12 billion mining sector by 2023,” he said.

President Mnangagwa assured investors that his Government will continue providing requisite support to their operations for increased production and productivity in the gold sub-sector and other minerals for win-win outcomes.

He implored local mining houses to turn their products into finished intermediate products through value addition and beneficiation so that Zimbabwe could realise the full value of its mineral endowment.

The President said the presence of Radnor Mine should also result in the development of rural industry systems which increase the Gross Domestic Product of the district.

“I challenge you to also hand-hold small scale and artisanal miners in the local community so that they can adopt mining best practices and realise increased productivity,” said President Mnangagwa.

Speaking at the same occasion, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga commended Radnor Mine for making a tremendous contribution to the Second Republic’s vision to attain an Upper Middle-class economy by 2030.

“Zimbabwe is endowed with a highly diversified mineral resources base comprising of over 40 minerals including gold.

“As you may be aware, the mining sector is anticipated to play a pivotal role in the attainment of the country’s vision of being an upper middle-class economy by 2030,” said VP Chiwenga.

Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando implored other mining firms to emulate Radnor Mining firm, whose production levels he said were impressive, given the time they started operations.

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland East province Aplonia Munzverengwi said her province was excited about the mining project as it positions the province as one of the greatest contributors to the national GDP.

Radnor Mine general manager, Mr Collins Musarurwa, said they had registered significant milestones since they started extraction of minerals in March last year after having temporarily stopped to address some technical challenges.

He said the mine boasted of one of the largest gold crushing plants in the country producing about 10 000 tonnes of gold ore per day.