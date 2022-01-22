Pros, cons of salt

Miriam Nyasha Kwari Herbalist

Hello friends. Welcome to another edition of “Your health is your wealth” with me, your favourite herbalist Nyasha. Remember to give me a call or come see me so that we can talk herbs. With that said we should get straight into today’s tasty discussion.

Let’s look at salt

Probably the world’s most treasured taste from the beginning of time, salt is obtained from the sea, or from salt lakes fed by inland brine springs, or from underground seams of rock salt which need to be mined.

Kitchen salt is the finely milled or the fairly coarse milled-free running salt. It usually has magnesium carbonate or aluminium added to it to aid the flow of the salt .

These fine milled salts are the most easily found salt in the supermarkets.

What are some of the Pros and Cons of Salt?

Salt helps to Digest Food:

It acts as a stimulant to the taste buds. Actually, it plays a double role. Apart from being a stimulant, it also has its own enzyme quality.

When you put a salty morsel of food inside your mouth, salt splits the food — thus helping it to be absorbed as well as fuelling your digestive system.

It resists sunstroke:

Whenever a person faces dehydration or is suffering from sunstroke he/she is made to have saline. It, therefore, means that salt is a necessary element whenever the body is dehydrated.

It can act as a substitute for Energy Drinks:

Even athletes are advised to drink water containing salt-and-sugar after a rigorous training schedule. This is rampant, especially in tropical as well as under-developed countries, where sports drinks are quiet expensive.

Salt contains electrolytes that in turn control the right amount of water which our bodies need for normal blood pressure. So next time, you are looking for a sports drink but find it too costly, don’t feel disheartened. Salty water is good enough to quench your thirst.

Cons

Salt is Fatal for Your Bones:

The sodium salt, that is most prevalent in the market, has fatal effects on our bones. It’s especially true for women who have reached menopause already or geriatric segment of the society. Sodium in salt prevents the bones to get the necessary calcium for its well-being. This, in turn, leads to osteoporosis.

It can cause damage to kidneys:

Too much of this mineral is responsible for the deteriorating state of kidneys. The very presence of this mineral in your food shoots up the blood pressure and leads to crystal formation in the kidneys. The presence of sodium in salt is the primary culprit behind these occurrences.

So if you want to keep your kidney healthy, be careful about the intake of this mineral. Keep yourself fit and healthy by getting Kidney Function Test at regular intervals to know about the health of your kidney.

And finally, it can cause Hypertension:

The multiple harms which are caused by salt — hypertension is the most pivotal among them. Because of its overdose, our bodies observe an invasion of water inflow.

This leads to an escalation of blood pressure and blood level that cause sudden heart-stroke and cardiovascular risk. So from the above, you can get a fairly good idea that more than salt, it’s the amount of ingestion which is the main perpetrator.

Knowing the right quantity of salt usage in everyday cooking is highly recommended for a healthy life and can keep a lot of diseases away and make you stay in fine shape.

Here are some healthy herbal alternatives to salt

Garlic, lemon juice or zest, ground black pepper, dried onion or onion powder, nutritional yeast, balsamic vinegar, smoked paprika, truffle oil, rosemary, ginger, coriander, turmeric, red pepper flakes, apple cider vinegar, sage, cinnamon

Well, here you go friends. Remember to always treat your body like a temple and provide it with supplements that ensure it remains healthy.

Well, here you go friends. Remember to always treat your body like a temple and provide it with supplements that ensure it remains healthy.

