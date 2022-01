Nyore Madzianike Senior Reporter

Chief Chikwaka is this afternoon expected to appear in court on allegations of attempting to extort US$15 000 from Goodness and Mercy Ministries leader, Prophet Tapiwa Freddy.

Born witness Witness Bungu, Chief Chikwaka is expected to appear at the Harare Magistrates Court charged with extortion.

He was accompanied by his lawyer Mr Garikayi Mhishi, when he arrived at the court.