Major rivers in Mash Central flooded

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

Major rivers in Mashonaland Central have are flooded owing to pounding rains and the provincial protection unit has warned people to desist from attempting or crossing rivers either on foot or by a vehicle.

Director local government Mr Cosmas Chiringa said with the help from the meteorological department and traditional leaders, they are issuing warning messages through WhatsApp and texts to communities.

He urged those in insecure dwellings to move as early as possible, to cyclone refugee centres created across the province.

“We are advising people in the province to closely monitor cyclone bulletins on the radio and television. People should also avoid areas prone to storm surges, shelter domestic animals and secure vehicles,” he said.

“Tropical storm Ana is expected to hit hard mainly on four low lying districts of the province which are Mbire, Muzarabani, Mt Darwin and Rushinga. The situation is calm at the moment and we haven’t received any bad report,” he said.

However, rivers in Muzarabani are reportedly flooded while most gravel roads are impassable.

Mr Chiringa said it is impossible to get to villages like Chadereka and Chiwenga as Hoya River was overflowing.

“As a province we have taken heed of the alert on the impending storm and we have reactivation of district civil protection committees and immediate establishment of command centres in all the eight districts of the province,” he said.

“We have embarked on sensitisation of communities through the traditional leaders, ward councilors and religious groups. We have also identified evacuation centres where the affected population will be temporarily housed pending restoration.

“Districts have been encouraged to take advantage of school closures and make use of schools, church buildings, hotels, lodges and community halls among others. “Mainstreaming gender in such instances is quite key so as to deal with the differential needs of both men and women while in these centres,” he added.

Mr Chiringa said they are in the process of mobilising resources like tractors, bulldozers and excavators which are more appropriate for the terrain to argument supplies at district centres among others