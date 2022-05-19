Profiling ZSE Top 10 index constituents: National Foods

Edwin Mtami

In this week’s column, the ZSE is profiling National Foods Holdings Limited as a constituent of the ZSE Top 10 Index. Prices and capitalisation figures are as at 17 May 2022.

National Foods Holdings Limited

National Foods was established in 1920 and produces a broad range of basic foods including maize meal, flour, cooking oil, margarine, rice, salt, snacks, biscuits, pasta, sugar beans, baked beans, popcorn, as well as soap and a full range of animal feed.

A maize-based cereal was also added to the National Foods product portfolio.

The company’s iconic and home-grown brands Red Seal, Pearlenta, Gloria, Mahatma, Better Buy, ZimGold, National Foods Stockfeeds, Iris, Zapnax, KING and most recently Allegros Popticorn are loved across the length and breadth of Zimbabwe.

Gloria and Red Seal have been trusted and esteemed brands in Zimbabwe for over 100 years.

The company has two major shareholders; Innscor Africa Limited with 37,73 percent and Tiger Brands with 37,45 percent.

The National Foods Workers Trust, which was established in 1985 by way of a donation, also owns 9,85 percent of the company.

The beneficiaries of the Trust are the National Foods Ltd are non-managerial employees. The company is listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange.

National Foods has manufacturing sites in Harare, Bulawayo and Mutare from which it distributes its products throughout Zimbabwe.

Stock market performance

Natfoods is amongst the top five counters by market capitalisation as at 18 May 2022 with a market cap figure of $141 billion.

Natfoods share price recorded capital gains of 50 percent between January 2022 and 17 May 2022.

Trading at $2,066.6667 per share, Natfoods’s share price is the second most valued counter on the ZSE.

The counter has recorded a year to date turnover figure of $960 million and the number of shares which exchanged hands during this time was 490 000 shares.

Natfoods Limited has been a component of the ZSE Top 10 Index on numerous occasions and is also a major weight contributor to the following indices on the ZSE:

ZSE Allshare Index

ZSE Top 15 Index

ZSE Top 25 Index

ZSE Consumer Staples Index

ZSE Modified Consumer Staples

Information provided in this article is for educational purposes and does not constitute financial advice. You should obtain independent advice from a registered stockbroker or financial advisor before making any financial decisions.

Please note that past performance cannot be relied on as an indication of future performance. It is important for all prospective investors to carefully consider their financial situation and consult a financial advisor or stockbroker in order to understand the risks involved and ensure the suitability of their situation prior to making any investment decision.

