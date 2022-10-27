Pressure mounts on Dynamos

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

DYNAMOS technical team led by Tonderai Ndiraya has for the fifth week running shunned from their regular media briefing roles.

The Glamour Boys, just like the other traditional giants CAPS United and Highlanders hold their weekly presser on Thursdays.

But in a week building to their battle of Zimbabwe tie against Highlanders at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday, DeMbare have decided to shut out the media.

This is the fifth week that the giants have decided to avoid facing the media.

Dynamos failed to clinch the league title in a season they once led the standings by 11 points.

They spent in excess of US$90 000 in signing on expenditure bringing below average players to the club.

The league title has already been won by FC Platinum with three games still to be played before the conclusion of the term.

Dynamos are wrestling for second place with Chicken Inn and they will need to post positive results in their last three games starting with Bosso on Sunday.

They have lost twice to the Bulawayo giants this year, a 1-0 loss in President’s Independence Cup final and 3-0 league defeat.

Both games were played at Barbourfields.