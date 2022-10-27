CANA Zone IV virtual gala on this weekend

Sports reporter

ZIMBABWE’S swimmers will this weekend join their regional counterparts in the CANA Zone IV virtual gala expected to run from Friday to Sunday.

The gala will see all CANA Zone IV countries competing virtually and for Zimbabwe swimmers from across the country will converge in Harare at Les Brown Swimming Pool and in Bulawayo at the City Pool.

The competition is focusing on development and participating countries can field as many swimmers as they can.

Zimbabwe is expecting to field more than 300 swimmers.

Results will be consolidated into a Regional Ranking.