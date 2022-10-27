2-day-old baby found dumped

The Herald

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

Police in Karoi are looking for information on the whereabouts and identity of a person who dumped a two-day-old baby boy in the town’s dumpsite recently.

Through its Twitter handle, the Zimbabwe Republic Police said the baby was found near a dumpsite in one of the high-density suburbs of the farming town.

“ZRP Karoi is investigating a case of exposing an infant which occurred at a dump site near Chiedza Primary school, where a two-day-old baby was found wrapped in a white towel.

“Police have since referred the baby to Karoi Hospital for further management,” said the police.

