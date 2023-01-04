‘President values role of chiefs’

Bulawayo Bureau

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa cherishes the country’s chieftainships, as these traditional leaders are his first port of call in terms of consultations on national issues such as disasters.

This was said by Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo during the installation ceremony of Chief Manguba of Bulilima District in Matabeleland South recently.

“Such ceremonies are cherished by President Mnangagwa, who is from Chief Mapanzure area, and he consults traditional leaders on critical issues affecting the country such as disasters. That’s why when there’s a calamity in Zimbabwe such as Cyclone Idai in Chimanimani, the President first consults the local chief for direction,” said Minister Moyo.

“Chief Charumbira, his deputy, Chief Mtshana Khumalo, and Chief Masendu are some of the traditional leaders who are invited by the President to State House.”

Minister Moyo said at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, President Mnangagwa also sought advice from chiefs.

“Like the Covid pandemic, the President consulted the chiefs to see how best the situation could be handled as a nation. After the President has consulted chiefs, he then calls religious leaders,” he said.

“This shows how President Mnangagwa cherishes traditional leaders.”

Turning to the Chief Manguba clan, Minister Moyo implored the family to sit down and agree on a proper succession plan.

“The process of finding a substantive chief doesn’t just entail sending names to the President. The process is scrutinised by the Attorney-General to see whether it conforms to the laws of our country,” he said.

“So, the only person who can remove a chief is the President, not the family. The Manguba family should tell us how their lineage goes so that we know what happens in the event that the incumbent dies.”

Minister Moyo said although the President appoints a chief, the incumbent comes from the families and the community.

Minister Moyo urged the newly installed Chief Manguba to spearhead development in the area and implementation of National Development Strategy 1 .

“As a chief, you must thus find your place in the Government economic blueprint and play your role in key development areas of education, health, agriculture, natural resources management, communication and water provision,” he said.

Minister Moyo also commended Chief Gampu for allowing part of the area under his jurisdiction to be transferred to Chief Manguba.

“Traditional leaders are influential developmental agents. The Government emphasises the need for all communities to have traditional leaders for development to take place,” he said.

“I am pleased to note that Chief Gampu realised the gap and the need to have another Chief to take care of the communities that he previously presided over, all in the national interest of leaving no one and no place behind.”

Bulilima is a vast district in Matabeleland South with 22 wards and has five existing chieftainships and 16 headmen.

The former headman Manguba used to fall between two chiefs, customarily under one in Bulilima district but administratively under one in Tsholotsho District.

The area under the jurisdiction of Chief Manguba is Gala (Ward 6), Huwana (Ward 8) and part of Ward 5 in villages namely Bhilingoma and Matjinge.

The area under Chief Manguba’s jurisdiction has six primary schools namely Huwanaa, Ndutshwa, Ntoli, Gala, Kungubo, Sinotsi, Gampu and Manguba. The ward is serviced by three secondary schools; Maqhekeni, Phakama and Zenzele.

It has two clinics which are Huwana and Gambo and is serviced by Lady Stanley Rural Hospital.