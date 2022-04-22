President urges Zimbabweans to safeguard country’s independence

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has urged Zimbabweans to be vigilant towards defending and safe guarding the country’s hard won independence.

Speaking at a Zanu-PF Central Committee meeting held in Harare this afternoon, President Mnangagwa, who is the party’s First Secretary, urged members to be wary of wolves in sheep’s clothing.

“I call upon our people throughout the country, and the youth in particular to be vigilant towards defending and safe guarding our great country’s independence, sovereignty and freedom.

“Be wary of wolves in sheep’s clothing. Never sell your birth right for temporary trinkets. Zanu PF is the only Party with a liberation history and the will, capacity and commitment to consistently act in the national interest for the good of our people, going into the future,” said President Mnangagwa.