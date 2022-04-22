Fraudsters appear in court

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

TWO men appeared in court today on allegations of duping another man of US$5 300 in a botched plastic granules importation deal.

Collen Chiperera and Obson Mapiye appeared before Harare Magistrate Mrs Yeukai Dzuda charged with fraud.

They were not asked to plead to the charges and were remanded to May 16 on $15 000 bail each.

The duo allegedly defrauded Mr Davison Edward.

Mr Anesu Chirenje, prosecuting, alleges that on July 12, 2018 in Harare Central Business District, Chiperera approached Edward and presented a business proposal to him saying that he would facilitate purchasing of plastic granules from China and that his employer, Mapiye, had international forex accounts that can assist in purchasing the products.

Mr Edward initially paid US$2000, which Chiperera later told Mr Edward that he was duped of the money before another payment of US$5 300 was made.

Chaperera and Mapiye promised to deliver the consignment in six weeks time, but failed.