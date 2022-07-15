President to open MSU pathology centre

The state-of-the-art Midlands State University National Pathology Research and Diagnostic Centre which is expected to be officially opened by President Mnangagwa today

Freedom Mupanedemo

Midlands Bureau

President Mnangagwa is today expected to commission a state-of-the-art Midlands State University National Pathology Research and Diagnostic Centre in Gweru, barely a year after the Head of State and Government performed a ground-breaking ceremony to mark the start of the project.

The new centre is set to be the biggest diseases and specimens research centre in the country.

According to the institution’s website, the research centre will offer diagnostic and monitoring of diseases via examinations and specimens.

Last year, President Mnangagwa laid the foundation stone for the construction of the centre where he emphasised the Second Republic’s new approach to transforming institutions of higher and tertiary education as the gateway to research and innovation through the establishment of innovation hubs and incubation centres.

“Since the advent of the Second Republic, my Government has been implementing bold programmes of national economic reconstruction and social transformation to create national wealth and lift millions into prosperity,” said the President then.

Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Senator Larry Mavima said the Second Republic continued to score success stories, with the new research centre set to be the citadel of research based knowledge.

“There is no going back, the Second Republic led by the visionary leadership of President Mnangagwa has been posting major success stories, especially in line with the President’s vision that no one should be left behind, we are in the right direction and the vision 2030 is becoming a reality day by day,” he said.

Sen Mavima said the country witnessed a massive infrastructural development under the Second Republic, with the Midlands province recording its own success stories.

“We will be witnessing the commissioning of yet another success story for our province as we will become home to national bio and specimen research,” he said.