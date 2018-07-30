President set for resounding victory

Midlands Correspondent

Zanu-PF and President Mnangagwa are set for a resounding victory in the harmonised elections, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Dr Sibusiso Moyo has said.

In an interview on the side-lines of the Kwekwe July Festival that took place in Redcliff last week, Dr Moyo said they had covered enough ground to ensure that President Mnangagwa gets nothing short of a victory.

He said President Mnangagwa was a man of action who managed to turn around the fortunes of the country in a short space of time.

“When His Excellency took over office in November last year, the country was grappling with challenges,” said Dr Moyo. “It took a lot of hard work, with experience, clean vision backed up with a plan and a strong personality and compassionate to bring stability to the country’s economy.

“That is the same man we expect to lead the country after winning the election.”

Dr Moyo said President Mnangagwa was a man of action not promises, as evidenced by what he has achieved so far in the six months that he had been in office.

“He is focusing on the people who are going to vote not being selective on party lines or racial background or creed or colour or age, he is delivering to all,” he said. “You have seen transformations in the education sector, public transport, housing, social services.

“You have seen the commissioning of the Kariba Power station which has injected 300 megawatts of power into the national grid, Hwange Power Station very soon worth $1,5 billion, what else can a normal person call for.”

Dr Moyo said more mega deals were in the pipeline as a result of the “Zimbabwe is open for business” mantra being spearheaded by President Mnangagwa which has attracted both foreign direct investment and domestic investment.

“We have $20 billion worth of deals waiting to be commissioned,” he said. “We have our Batoka solar project where serious American investors are in waiting. We have tourism deals that will see airports being refurbished and expanded, accommodation, infrastructure and so forth.

“So, I hope Zimbabweans are not blind to see the effort being put by the President.” Dr Moyo said Zimbabwe was a country of the future, and not history. “Gone are the days when we focus much on history instead of the future,” he said.