President, Ramaphosa visit boon for Beitbridge border efficiencies

President Mnangagwa and his South African counterpart President Cyril Ramaphosa exchange notes during a tour of the modernised Beitbridge Border Post on Thursday. — Picture: Presidential Photographer Tawanda Mudimu.

Thupeyo Muleya-Beitbridge Bureau

The story of the transformation of Beitbridge Border Post into a modern transit point had in the last decade become that of many intentions without action. A tale, tell!

Diction like congestion, chaos, delays, and corruption had become synonymous with Port of Entry (PoE) which connects Zimbabwe and South Africa and the rest of SADC countries north of the Zambezi River.

For a long time, the governments of Zimbabwe and South Africa had tried a number of strategies to rein in the situation which had become a major trade barrier within the region and the AU’s south-south corridor.

Many solutions were mooted, including the upgrading of the infrastructure, and the introduction of border management authorities to cater to efficient systems and ultimately improve the ease of doing business.

As the chaos heightened at this PoE many travellers and transporters started avoiding Beitbridge, opting to use air transport or transiting via Botswana or Mozambique.

Resultantly, Zimbabwe started losing revenue in user fees for those transporters transiting through its borders to Zambia, Tanzania, Angola, Malawi, and the DRC.

In 2018, the New Dispensation led by President Mnangagwa undertook to transform the Beitbridge Border Post at a cost of US$300 million in partnership with the Zimborders Consortium.

The border transformation was then done in three phases which are the construction of a freight terminal, bus terminal and pedestrians/ private motor vehicles’ terminal, which also came with the introduction of the automation and biometrics security systems.

Services have literally been streamlined to become paperless and reduce the human interface that promotes rent seeking activities between border agencies and border users.

The transformation of the border has been completed and the government has set its target on constructing a third bridge across the Limpopo River to link the two countries to cater mostly for commercial traffic.

One of the major pillars for the border upgrading is having the necessary infrastructure to speed up the implementation of the One-Stop Border Post (OSBP) concept between South Africa and Zimbabwe.

This concept has failed to take off since 2006 due to a number of challenges, among them bureaucrats from the two countries.

Under the OSPB two countries share a harmonised border operation to simplify the way business and travellers are cleared once for passage into either country.

On Thursday, President Mnangagwa met with his South African counterpart, Mr Cyril Ramaphosa to deliberate on a number of issues including the construction of a third bridge, the one-stop border, security and harmonised operations.

Both leaders said it was very critical for their border systems and the human aspect to speak to each other to enhance regional and international trade.

Technocrats in Zimbabwe are already hard at work, setting the necessary legal frameworks to construct the bridge which will be wholly funded from local resources.

In addition, Cabinet has approved the project and the contractor was completing the feasibility studies, while the basic political permissions were being given.

“So, we have exchanged notes with my brother (President Ramaphosa) on what we need to do to enhance the ease of doing business, including the construction of the relevant infrastructure on both sides of the border,” said President Mnangagwa in an interview during the tour of the Zimbabwean border by both leaders.

Government intends to have the new proposed bridge to run parallel to the New Limpopo Bridge, hence President Mnangagwa engaged his counterpart over landing rights.

Speaking during the same tour, President Ramaphosa said Zimbabwe had moved a great deal in terms of modernising its border post and that infrastructure development should be matched on both sides of the Limpopo River, which is a common heritage.

He said with the advent of the Africa Free Continental Trade area, infrastructure development, including construction of a new bridge will boost trade.

The one-stop border post concept that makes the movement of people seamless will be easy to implement now that there will be relevant infrastructure on both sides of the border, added President Ramaphosa.

The engagement by the two leaders raised hope of a modernised and seamless PoE for many people who have lauded the two Heads of State for leading from the front.

Zimbabwe Exiles Forum chairman, Advocate Gabriel Shumba said: “Importantly, this move will mean less delays for travellers, thus we view this as a long overdue project and eventuality”.

He said a one-stop-border minimises corruption and the agony and indignity that travellers had previously been subjected to travelling to either country.

“Broadly, this will boost more economic development through increased efficiency,” he said.

The Regional Immigration officer- in-charge of southern region (Zimbabwe), Mr Joshua Chibundu said they were excited at the prospects of full implementation of the idea.

He said the set-up promotes good liaison between two State stakeholders and problems can be attended to simultaneously cutting on time, and the border agencies also come to know each other and that quickens processes.

“One-stop-border concept is the way to go. I have been stationed at Chirundu the first one-stop-border post in Africa and the clearance in terms of both travellers and cargo is excellent,” said Mr Chibundu.

“Instead of having to stop twice, a traveller or truck stops once and all processes are done in the other country, for example traffic going to South Africa will have to stop only in the south. It cuts on time and expenditure”.

A customs and freight forwarding expert, Mr Joseph Musariri said making Beitbridge an OSBP will definitely improve crossing processes, through joint action by both South African and Zimbabwe officials.

Resultantly, he said with an OSBP and new commercial bridge, the country should attract trucks that had diverted to other routes.

He said ICT systems must be integrated so that they talk to each other.

“Efficiency of traffic flow shall be excellent if the OSBP is implemented by both countries,” said an economist, Mr Cedric Muleya.

Chairman of the Beitbridge Informal Traders Association, Mr Mafios Macheka said they were confident that things will change for the better at the border following the visit by the two leaders.

“We welcome this development because the waiting time and border processes are streamlined. This is important for our members whose economic activities are anchored on cross border travel. This is a game-changer and we are excited,” said Macheka.

Miss Memory Moyo said the coming in of the Border Management had brought hope to most travellers considering that it will be the lead agent to oversee operations the South African border.

“Where there is a lead agent, troubleshooting of challenges and finding solutions will be better and we are looking forward to spending less time crossing the two borders because things have already improved at the new Zimbabwean border,” she said.

Full story: www.herald.co.zw

Another traveller, Ms Janet Diyo said they were excited about a new dawn at the border.

“We happy to note that under the new set up, dealers, conmen and criminals are now finding it hard to operate within the border. These people were threatening travellers’ safety at the same time causing unnecessary delays because of their shenanigans,” said Mr Jimson Mageleza, a frequent border user.