Efforts to rescue Bindura drug addicts underway

The ‘Tree of Trouble’. (inset) Chipadze COVID-19 Centre which was converted into a detox clinic for the treatment and rehabilitation of drug and substance addicts.

Fungai Lupande-Mash Central Bureau

A big tree at Tendai Hall in Chipadze has been renamed, “The Tree of Trouble” for doubling up as a trading point for illicit drugs and a resting place for intoxicated youths.

This place, among others in Bindura, has become a hotspot for drug peddling during the day and a touchline for prostitutes at night.

To this end, the provincial drug and substance abuse steering committee has turned the Chipadze COVID-19 centre into a detox clinic to treat, detoxify and rehabilitate victims.

The clinic is under the Ministry of Health and Child Care which leads the harm reduction, treatment and rehabilitation pillar.

The provincial medical director Dr Clemence Tshuma said most of the drugs have a depo effect, the drug accumulates in body fats and requires time to wear off.

He said a few people develop dependence on harmful drugs such that withdrawal is no longer an option.

“In such cases, we minimise the harm. We take in patients for treatment for three weeks and we also assist with withdrawal effects. The next three weeks are for rehabilitation as we try to reconnect the patient and their families,” he said.

“Some of the patients might have caused a lot of problems back home, including stealing. The fight against drug and substance abuse is a multi-sectoral approach and we do this together with Social Development and Ministry of Youth, Arts, Sport and Recreation.”

When Chipadze detox clinic was opened, two patients were voluntarily admitted. Dr Tshuma said the patients were cooperative and the admission became a learning curve for handling drug and substance abuse patients.

“There was need for recreational facilities and we bought a television. We also learnt that the type of content they watch must be positive and encouraging,” he said.

“There was need for a diversified diet, human resources and limitation of community interference. After taking the two patients through the six-week treatment plan, we closed the clinic due to financial constraints.”

As they wait to re-open the detox clinic, Dr Tshuma said they are clearing the area so that they set up a volleyball, tennis courts and tsoro (a traditional two-player mathematical board game.)

Illicit substances and drugs that have flooded Bindura are crystal meth, mutoriro, broncleer, glue, tumbwa, marijuana, fermented mazoe and cerevita.

With many youths in the province getting wasted away by drugs and substance abuse, the drug and substance abuse provincial committee recently organised a march from the Musika area to Tendai Hall, targeting the drug hotspots. A business conference and exhibition was set up to conscientise youths on various business ideas and opportunities.

Provincial head of the Ministry of Youths, Sport, Art and Recreation Mr Byl Manyange urged youths to desist from drug and substance abuse.

“There are several projects that you can engage in to uplift your standard of living,” he said.

“Today we have invited many speakers who will show you the steps you need to take to establish your business or projects. These people are into business and they are here to help you to become employers.”

Director of Economics and Investment Mr Levi Katambarare said drug abuse awareness campaigns must be a periodic practice.

“There is no Government that is administered by intoxicated leadership. Youth must showcase your talent as responsible young males and females.

“Youth are this country’s greatest asset and you must uphold good values and positive moral conduct that the upcoming generations will emulate.

“Drugs can render youth culturally, economically, physically, socially worthless, hence the need to implement a mechanism that President Mnangagwa has put in place to fight drug lords and cartels.”