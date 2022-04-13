President participates in SADC Troika summit

Africa Moyo-Deputy News Editor

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday participated in an Extra-Ordinary Summit of the Organ Troika of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) plus the SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM) Personnel Contributing Countries and Mozambique itself.

A number of issues including progress in the fight against terrorism in the Cabo Delgado Province of Mozambique, and budgetary issues for the 2022/2023 financial year, came under discussion.

Other leaders that participated in the virtual summit were Presidents Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, Hage Geingob of Namibia, João Lourenço of Angola, Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Lesotho, Moeketsi Majoro.

Tanzania and Zambia were represented at Ministerial level.

In a statement after the summit, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Ambassador Frederick Shava, said the purpose of the meeting was to receive a report on the progress of the SADC Mission in Mozambique and consider recommendations on the way forward.

“The meeting also discussed associated budgetary issues for the 2022/2023 financial year. The Heads of State and Government noted the progress of SAMIM, commending its leadership and appreciating the sacrifices and commitment made by troops in the fight against terrorism in the Cabo Delgado Region,” said Ambassador Shava.

The meeting also commended personnel contributing countries for their support while urging SADC member States to continue fulfilling pledges made to enhance the effectiveness of the mission in Cabo Delgado.

Ambassador Shava said the Heads of State and Government underlined the importance of socio-economic recovery and the development of the Cabo Delgado Province of Mozambique in order to enhance stability.

“To this end, summit directed the SADC Mission in Mozambique to continue working closely with the Mozambican government on the comprehensive Integrated Reconstruction and Development Plan of Cabo Delgado,” he said.

Zimbabwe and Malawi’s humanitarian assistance to the affected population of Mozambique was acknowledged by the Heads of State and Government.

Harare donated 1 000 tonnes of grain in March, while Malawi delivered 30 tonnes of beans on April 6.

Going forward, the Summit approved the transition of SAMIM from Scenario 6, which is characterised by a rapid deployment capability, to Scenario 5, which is a multi-dimensional force largely responsible for peacekeeping.

Ambassador Shava said the summit also approved the 2022–2023 budget for the mission.

The SADC Mission has brought general stability to the Cabo Delgado region, with less and less cases of active fighting reported.

In Mocímboa da Praia, a critical coastal town in northern Mozambique and the capital of a district with the same name, Medicines Sans Frontiers reported a few days ago after a visit there that there had been no incident in “a long time”.

The first attacks took place in Mocímboa da Praia in 2017 and it was later overrun and taken over in 2020 by members of a non-state armed group.

In August last year, Mozambican and Rwandese armed forces regained control of the town.

However, reports suggest that bouts of fighting erupt from time to time in neighbouring districts.