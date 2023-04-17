President officially accepts invitation to King Charles coronation
Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter
President Mnangagwa has officially accepted an invitation to attend the coronation of King Charles III in the UK on 6 May as Zimbabwe continues to make headway in its engagement and re-engagement initiatives.
The Head of State and Government confirmed the development on his official Twitter account today.
“I’m most excited to announce that I have accepted an invitation to the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III. Yesterday I met with the British Ambassador, Melanie Robinson. We also discussed trade, investment, and the special relationship between Zimbabwe and the UK,” tweeted the President.
